Grabaseat $19 deals take off at 9am

Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat is releasing 1000 domestic flights at just $19 and unmissable international deals including some of its lowest-ever Australia fares at 9am.
The sale includes $19 one-way flights to all Air New Zealand’s 20 domestic destinations, plus thousands more across the country from $39.
Some of the airline’s sharpest fares seen to Australia are up for grabs with one-way seats from Auckland to Sydney and Christchurch to Brisbane from $99. Flights to Gold Coast and Melbourne are available from $119, to Adelaide from $199 and Perth from $299 one-way.
Dreaming of a tropical escape? 200 fares between Auckland and Honolulu are available from $299 one-way, along with 500 seats from Auckland to Nadi from $119 one-way.
Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the deals will be snapped up and savvy Kiwis should head to grabaseat.co.nz or the Grabaseat mobile app - pronto.
"Whether you’re looking for an Aussie break, a relaxing Waikiki getaway, or are planning a catch up with friends and family across New Zealand, this is your chance to fly at a fantastic price.
"These deals will fly off the site, so make sure you’re logged into grabaseat.co.nz and ready to book a bargain at 9am."
