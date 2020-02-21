Call for comment on food safety management tools for the food service industry - FSANZ

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 12:08

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on a discussion paper released today on additional food safety management tools for the food service and retail sector.

FSANZ CEO Mark Booth said the discussion paper is the first stage in a review of the food safety management standards in chapters 3 and 4 of the Food Standards Code.

"In June 2018 The Australia and New Zealand Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation (the Forum) noted the increase of foodborne illness outbreaks in Australia and agreed that there is a need to review food safety management for the food service and closely related retail sectors.

"FSANZ has started a Proposal to consider additional food safety management tools for these sectors.

"The discussion paper outlines potential ways to manage higher risk food handling activities in these sectors and is seeking comment from industry to help us better understand the gap between current practice and the proposed tools, including the costs and benefits to industry," Mr Booth said.

Interested parties will have another opportunity to comment in the call for submissions which is expected later in the year.