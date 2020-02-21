Adultoymegastore goes green with fully recyclable packaging

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 13:32

New Zealand’s Adulttoymegastore is set to become the first adult retailer in Australasia to roll out completely recyclable and compostable packaging.

The sex toy business delivers more than 1500 packages a day around the world and now their packaging will be eco-friendly too. Adultoymegastore has teamed up with R3pack and changed supplier to dump bubble wrap and other materials which are hard to recycle. Instead they’ll use compostable bags and packaging that is recyclable.

Like R3pack Adulttoymegastore is proudly New Zealand owned and operated. Adulttoymegastore delivers more than 14,000 products around the world. Their warehouse is one of the largest for sex toys spanning more than 3,500 square metres.

"This is a big step for us but we’re proud to be doing it," Adulttoymegastore owner Nicola Relph says.

"We wanted to walk the talk and show that even when sending out thousands of packages a day, all around the world, you can still do the right thing and put the planet before profit."

"We’re also looking to be the first adult retailer in Australasia, and potentially the world, to set up an adult toy recycling programme. We want to lead the way, as New Zealand businesses often do, to make a difference."

Adulttoymegastore’s new packaging is in certified compostable courier bags that break down in your home compost.

In late October, ATMS began a trial and then surveyed customers to see how they felt about the new packaging. Customers were excited about the packaging changes.

- 96% said they noticed the new packaging was environmentally friendly.

- 84% said they cared that the packaging had changed.

- Of those - 65% said they loved the new packaging and 25% said they liked it.

Adultoymegastore has switched to Geami Eco Wrap which is made from sustainable forestry paper. At the end of its use, it is fully recyclable and compostable providing two solutions for the end user.

The R3pack compostable courier bags ATMS is switching to are both home and commercially compostable. They’re made from cornstarch PLA (a renewable and sustainable resource as they can grow and be harvested in one season) and other biodegradable materials such as PBAT (a biodegradable thermoplastic).

For a tour of Adulttoymegastore’s Grenada North Warehouse please contact emily@adulttoymegastore.co.nz