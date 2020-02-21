Record hour for Grabaseat deals

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 13:59

Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat deals have been a hit, breaking the airline’s previous records around the number of tickets sold per hour and per minute.

Today over 100 individual tickets per minute were transacted in the first hour of the sale, with sales peaking in the sixth minute at 120 tickets per minute.

A number of the $19 domestic routes have sold out, but there are still some $19 domestic fares up for grabs, as well as great deals on international routes.

Visit grabaseat.co.nz now before they’re gone.