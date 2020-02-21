Solving the overeating puzzle - MindFoodNess

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 13:49

Eugenia Nikiforow of Mindfoodness Ltd, is an Eating Psychology Coach with BSc Business Psychology, Certified Holistic Nutrition Coach and Trained in Mindfulness.

Eugenia will present Solving the Overeating Puzzle at the following locations:

- HAMILTON : Community Waikato 33 Victoria Street on March 26th 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30pm. - AUCKLAND : The Workshop Auckland 37D Crummer rd, April 30th 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30 pm - TAUPO: Tauhara Retreat 60 Acacia Heights Drive, May 28th 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30pm

Eugenia is proud to bring Solving the Overeating Puzzle to these three locations where she will be getting to the heart of peoples eating habits, food cravings and overeating. At this transformational event Eugenia’s aim is to help people to retrain their brain in order to change habitual eating patterns and stop the endless cycle of overeating, guilt and self-sabotage.

This event is 2 hours with a cost of $39.95 for a ticket, tickets can be purchased via the website: https://mindfoodness.nz/solving-the-overeating-puzzle/ or through email eugenia@mindfoodness.nz.

Eugenia has been featured in STUFF, NEXT and NZ Good Healthy Choices, MSN as well as other various publications such as Awesome Inc, Now to Love, Voices of Hope, Seed + Soul, Consciously Living. She has been few times a guest speaker on Radio Live talking about ending the war with food and body image and the shame that comes with it. You can Download Eugenia’s Press Kit to learn more. https://kartrausers.s3.amazonaws.com/eugenianikiforow/3622190_1552350389862Press_Kit_Eugenia_Nikifo row.pdf Eugenia is on a mission to turn the diet industry around and help people to break free -from dieting, self-hatred, addictions and self-medication with food and other destructive behaviours around food and body! Eugenia helps people to make permanent changes in the way they eat, think, feel and move. She believes the only way to permanently change how someone eats is to look at WHY, HOW, WHAT and WHEN they eat. What previous event attendees have said :

"Instead of eating every time I get stressed or anxious, at the seminar I have learnt how to manage my emotions, by accepting them and feeling them. Something just clicked with me after the seminar with Eugenia". "Since learning about why I overeat, and what my triggers are, I am much more mindful about my eating decisions. I can now address what I truly need instead of as a coping mechanism".