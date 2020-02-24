Boost for young Kiwis seeking career path in service sectors

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 12:03

Opportunities to build great careers in New Zealand’s thriving service sectors have been given a boost thanks to a ServiceIQ initiative that has just been funded by government, says ServiceIQ Chief Executive Andrew McSweeney.

"We’ve already started planning on connecting enthusiastic young people with good employers who have embraced earning and learning. These are the ones that offer great jobs with career potential, support their employees with on-job training that leads to nationally recognised industry qualifications, and are helping to increase the number of Kiwis engaged in workplace vocational education.

"While we can’t announce any detail until the plans are concrete, this innovative approach is strongly relationship-based and people-focused, which is what service sectors like tourism, hospitality and retail are all about.

"At its core is manaakitanga. It’s about caring for others in that large part of life that is work and the workplace. We’ll be creating occasions where schools, iwi and employers can meet, connect and engage in meaningful and worthwhile experiences. Through these, we’ll give young people and employers an occasion to really get to know each other, discover what the jobs on offer really involve, and what the vocational educational opportunities are.

"The difference in what we’re doing is that it’s much more than just getting people into work. It’s about opportunities for people to meet committed employers. These are the employers that demonstrate they care. The ones that offer on-job training and recognised qualifications to their team. The ones that understand pastoral care and that business success comes from growing their people talent."

ServiceIQ will announce the regions and further details of these connection opportunities as soon as plans are complete.