Isuzu Trucks release new NMR range with added safety enhancements

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 12:16

Isuzu New Zealand has released details of eight new N-Series models, offering many new features and benefits to customers.

The NMR range builds on the already very popular N-Series models, which made up 7% of Isuzu Truck sales in 2019, when the brand claimed its 20th consecutive year as the country’s leading supplier of new trucks.

"The Isuzu NMR model range delivers some unique competitive advantages by providing the right balance in specification of technology and price," said General Manager, Dave Ballantyne.

"It also offers a number of features and benefits which will further enhance the ownership proposition. For example, the increase in GVM up to 5,995kg over the current NLR model is perfect for operators in lighter applications, as the truck can still be driven on a Class 1 driver licence. The narrow width cab means the NMR is easier to manoeuvre in applications where access may be limited, such as around town delivery and tipper work."

A new addition to the NMR range, one which will have particular appeal for small contractors such as landscape gardeners, is a Shinmaywa three-way tipper, as well as conventional tipper bodies

The trucks are also becoming more car-like, featuring Electronic Vehicle Stability Control, cruise-control, programmable speed limiter, disc-brakes on all four wheels and a choice of either a five-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission with torque convertor.

All AMT transmission models enjoy the benefit of a transmission ‘kick-down’ switch, to ensure the truck can drop a gear on demand, while the torque converter has the function to multiply torque output from the engine. This delivers increased torque to the rear wheels, which results in more responsive faster acceleration from low engine speeds meaning overall improved performance.

"It’s an exciting new development for Isuzu Trucks in New Zealand to be able to introduce a model with this high level of specification into the market. The three way tipper is something our customers have been requesting for some time," said Mr Ballantyne.

"We’re confident these new models will further enhance our reputation as the leading supplier of new trucks in the local market, a position we’ve held for 20 consecutive years."