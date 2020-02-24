Two new Public Trust Board members

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 13:38

Public Trust is pleased to welcome Meleane Burgess and Kevin Murphy to its Board of Directors, as well as announce the promotion of current Board member John Duncan to the role of Deputy Chair.

Meleane Burgess has extensive experience in advisory roles. She was previously part of an advisory group for the Ministry for Pacific Peoples and is currently involved in the Pacific Steering Group for the Ministry of Social Development; Director of the meta-charity The Good Collective; and founder and Executive Committee member of the Waikato Pacific Business Network.

Meleane is also the director for Dynamic Advisory, which provides business advisory and tax compliance services.

Based in the Waikato, Meleane serves as Deputy Chair for the Board of Trustees for Hillcrest High School and is Treasurer for the Waikato Samoan Association.

Kevin Murphy is an experienced managing director in the financial services industry, having spent 38 years with TSB, including 8 years combined as Managing Director and CEO. He retired from TSB in 2018.

He now has a portfolio of governance roles, including Augusta Capital, SBS Bank, Finance Now and Adele Senior Living, and is a trustee and Deputy Chair of Venture Taranaki Trust.

He is also a Board member for the Taranaki Rugby Football Union and the New Plymouth Operatic Society.

Kevin is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors.

John Duncan has been a Board member for Public Trust since November 2015. He also serves as the Deputy Chair of KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities and is the current Executive Director of the Auckland Investment Office.

Public Trust Board Chair Ian Fitzgerald is delighted with the new appointments and the capability they bring to the governance team.

"Public Trust is entering an exciting new growth phase with an emphasis on building and expanding the company’s future capability. The wide-ranging industry experience that Meleane and Kevin bring to this endeavour is invaluable," he says.