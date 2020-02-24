Online consultation survey confusing, misleading and has security issues - Micheal Ross

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 15:11

The Wanaka community has again written to QLDC consultants, MartinJenkins, outlining serious concerns with the consultation process they are running in relation to Wanaka and Queenstown Airports. Wanaka Stakeholders Group Inc. Chair, Michael Ross, outlined "significant concerns".

Mr Ross outlined six concerns including a security issue with the online survey currently being undertaken, meaning some people were blocked from completing it. He also noted that members are "finding questions ambiguous and/or vague" and also "misleading", before going on to say that the airport scenarios did not cover all the meaningful options.

"The scenario of introducing just ATRs/turbo-props into Wanaka Airport is not even offered. And yet this was one scenario which got significant support in our forum. The forums were - we were advised - to inform and refine the online questionnaire. We know, you know, and the council knows that this is one option that many people in the Upper Clutha have voiced support for very clearly indeed."

Mr Ross concluded that the online survey "does not meet even entry level best practice standards for a consultative exercise of this importance. Trust in the process is very, very low."