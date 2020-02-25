New PMG Fund to open up access to commercial property for more NZers

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 06:49

Today 27-year old property funds manager PMG Property Funds Management Ltd(PMG) launched a new commercial property fund, called PMG Generation Fund, specifically designed to make commercial property investment possible for more generations of New Zealanders.

PMG Generation Fund is a robust, commercial property fund which makes investing easier through its 24-hour fully-digitised application and investment tracking portal; providing a lower minimum investment amount and, in the future the Fund intends to allow investors to invest small amounts often into the fund and reinvest their monthly cash distributions.

CEO Scott McKenzie says he is thrilled to launch PMG Generation Fund which breaks downs barriers to commercial property investment and is line with PMG’s purpose to help New Zealanders achieve financial freedom.

"PMG Generation Fund not only provides better access to commercial property investment it also provides investors with the same benefits PMG’s other four unlisted investment funds have including regular cash income, the spread of investor risk through the diversification of properties and locations in one fund, and being managed by an experienced property funds manager," says McKenzie.

"Historically, commercial property investment has been difficult to access by many New Zealanders due to a lack of confidence and understanding of commercial property, difficult application and investment processes and high minimum investment levels.

"PMG Generation Fund makes commercial property investment more attractive and easier to understand for more generations of New Zealanders.