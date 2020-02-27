Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 12:02

Adding to its extensive range of native full-frame E-mount lenses, Sony today announced the launch of a new G LensTM series, the FE 20mm F1.8 G (Model name SEL20F18G). Ensuring excellent G Lens resolution and bokeh, the FE 20mm F1.8 G is a compact, lightweight, ultra-wide prime - the widest full-frame prime lens in the E-mount line-up - which gives Sony’s photographers more freedom to shoot stunning landscapes and starscapes as well as capturing impressive video.

The smart lens design features two AA (advanced aspherical) elements, three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements for the effective suppression of chromatic aberration and delivery of high corner-to-corner image quality even at the maximum aperture F1.8. It has excellent close-up performance with a minimum focus distance of 0.19 metres (max. magnification: 0.2 times) and delivers beautiful bokeh.

The compact design and versatility of the FE 20mm F1.8 G make it the perfect all-rounder for photographers and videographers. Weighing only 373g, its small size and light weight make it truly mobile when used with compact E-mount bodies as part of a well-balanced system that is ideal for use on gimbals or accessory grips.

In addition, the use of two XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors delivers fast, precise and quiet auto focusing for both stills and video shooting.

Designed to be dust and moisture resistant1 and having a fluorine front element coating, the FE 20mm F1.8 G is highly reliable and easy to operate. It offers a customisable focus hold button and an aperture ring with a click on/off switch. It is also compatible with a variety of 67mm filters for extra creative control.

"A number of landscape photographers who shoot with Sony’s E-mount system have asked for a fast, ultra-wide prime lens, and we feel that the new SEL20F18G hits the sweet spot," said Jun Yoon, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony ANZ. "Combining image quality, portability, superb AF performance and price, the new lens is light and versatile, while also suitable for video shooting on both full-frame and APS-C bodies. One of the key pillars of our lens development strategy is listening to what our customers want from us, which is why we’re delighted to be launching this important addition to our lens line-up."

Pricing and Availability The new FE 20mm F1.8 G lens will be available in New Zealand from mid-March 2020, for SRP $1,899.95 NZD.

For detailed product information, please visit: https://www.sony.co.nz/electronics/camera-lenses/sel20f18g