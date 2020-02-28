ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: Started solid

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 10:01

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index fell just a smidgen in February, and is still solid. Consumer confidence eased 1 point in February to 122. This is a solid start to the year, following gains made at the end of 2019.

The proportion of households who think it’s a good time to buy a major household item fell back to 41%, still a strong level.

"Consumers are feeling good for now, but emerging global risks could weigh in coming months due to the worrying COVID-19 outbreak," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

Turning to the detail:

- Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation rose 3 points. A net 14% feel financially better off than a year ago.

- A net 32% of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, up 2.

- A net 41% think it’s a good time to buy a major household item, down 8, but still strong. The bullish housing market will be supporting this result.

- Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook fell 7 points to a net 3% expecting conditions to improve, the weakest since October. This series is most correlated with business confidence. The five-year outlook rose 7 points to +20%.

- Confidence rose in three of the five regions, but Wellington suffered a dramatic fall from grace, going from strongest to weakest (down 15).

- House price inflation expectations lifted in every region, but the regions remain stronger than the main centres. The national average rose 0.9%pts to 5.3% y/y, the strongest since late 2016. Inflation expectations rose 0.1%pts to 3.8%.

"Consumers are feeling pretty happy with their lot at the moment - the lifting housing market is making homeowners feel richer, job opportunities are relatively plentiful, and interest rates are low. Expectations of good times continuing will support spending today.

"But as our Business Outlook survey yesterday showed, businesses are becoming more worried about the outlook. For our part, we have been revising down our growth forecasts markedly in response to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

"Emerging developments could weigh on confidence in coming months. Let’s hope the shock is brief enough and distant enough that households remain untouched, but it must be said that the "sharp but short" economic scenario is slipping away as cases of COVID-19 outside of China continue to rise rapidly.

