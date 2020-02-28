Expert advice for govt welcomed by most rapidly growing tech sector

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 10:05

Today’s announcement of the new Digital Council to help government understand opportunities for New Zealand to really boost emerging technologies has been welcomed by NZTech.

For the past two election cycles the tech ecosystem has recommended expert advice to help identify the benefits of emerging technologies for New Zealand, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

"Technology has been evolving rapidly, so it can be hard for traditional structures like government to keep pace with and identify the potential benefits.

"Having a diverse group like the NZTech ecosystem which has 22 tech alliance sectors tasked with considering new cutting-edge tech and what it could mean for New Zealand will definitely inject confidence in government making the right and better decisions faster.

"How important will something like digital identity be to help ensure all Kiwis have easy access to digital services?

"Can artificial intelligence be used to help improve our environment or make housing more affordable? Are there opportunities to use digital technologies to lift Kiwis’ wellbeing or to improve their financial security?

"These are the sort of questions we hope they will be applying their expertise to.

"With good expert advice, the New Zealand government should be better placed to leverage technology for the benefit of all citizens and businesses.

"The tech sector is the fastest growing sector in the economy and now the third largest contributor to exports. NZTech is committed to helping the government grow technology in New Zealand. I am keen to provide support and advice to the prime minister to give New Zealand and edge over other countries," Muller says.

The government’s Digital Council is an independent ministerial advisory group led by Mitchell Pham, who is the chair of NZTech.

NZTech is a non-governmental organization that is supported by more than 1000 organisations that work together to help create a prosperous New Zealand underpinned by technology.

For further information contact Graeme Muller on 021 02520767 or Make Lemonade NZ news director Kip Brook on 0275 030188