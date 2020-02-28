Law Society sells national office building

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 08:03

The New Zealand Law Society has sold its national office building at 26 Waring Taylor Street, Wellington to The Wellington Company.

The settlement date is 31 March 2020.

The Law Society moved out of the building in July 2019 after a Detailed Seismic Assessment revealed that part of the building was earthquake prone. While the Law Society has owned the building, which was constructed in the early 1960s, the land it sits on is leasehold and is owned by Wellington City Council.

"We are very pleased to have reached agreement on sale of our former national office to The Wellington Company," Law Society Chief Executive Helen Morgan-Banda said.

"The building has served the Law Society and New Zealand's legal profession well for five decades.

"The Law Society will be moving into a new national office it has leased in Wellington’s Brandon Street later this year. This is currently being strengthened to 130% of the National Building Standard."