Avis New Zealand increases hybrid fleet as part of commitment to sustainability

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 13:56

Avis New Zealand has almost doubled its hybrid and electric vehicle fleet as part of the New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

The Commitment, established by Tourism Industry Aotearoa in 2017, aims to ensure economic, environmental and social sustainability is an essential consideration for businesses operating in the tourism industry.

This month, Avis’ fleet of hybrid vehicles in the country will increase to more than 500, offering customers a more environmentally conscious option for their next road trip.

Avis New Zealand currently offers Toyota Corolla hybrids (Group L) and Toyota Camry hybrids (Group K) as well as the BMW X5 hybrid. It will also be increasing its electric vehicle fleet later this year.

Seamlessly able to switch between electricity and fuel, hybrids deliver 30-40% savings in running costs compared to a non-hybrid vehicle of the same size.

On a full tank, drivers can travel over 1,000 kilometres in a Toyota Camry hybrid and its self-charging system means it recharges as you drive.