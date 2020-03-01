Air New Zealand reduces Samoa services

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 11:43

Air New Zealand is reducing its Auckland-Apia services from six to three per week, effective Monday 2 March in response to a directive issued to all airlines by the Samoan Government.

In addition, and to comply with requests from the Samoan Ministry of Health, all passengers to Samoa are now required to carry with them a medical certificate, indicating they are well and able to travel. Customers must hold medical certificates dated within three days of booked travel. This will be required for check-in before a boarding pass is issued.

While these restrictions are expected to be disruptive to some customers planning to travel to Samoa, Air New Zealand understands the request, and will do what is necessary to comply with the requirements of the Samoan Government.