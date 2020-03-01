Grabaseat offers 1000 domestic flights for just $9

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 19:01

Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat is releasing 1000 domestic flights at just $9 one-way tomorrow morning.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the unmissable fares are in response to softening domestic demand growth as a result of coronavirus.

"On Monday we’ll be offering these absolutely outstanding one-way fares to all of our 20 domestic destinations.

"With deals this good, savvy Kiwis will be able to book a relaxing weekend away, catch some Autumn sun, or take the kids away to explore a new part of the country."

"These scorching deals won’t last long, so make sure you’re ready to book a bargain at grabaseat.co.nz or on the Grabaseat mobile app from 9am," says Mr Wallace.

Tomorrow’s Grabaseat fares come hot on the heels of Friday’s ridiculously good deals across the Tasman, with flights as low as NZD $69 available through until the end of tomorrow.