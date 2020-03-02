Southern Cross Hospitals appoints Chief Medical Officer

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 11:11

Southern Cross Hospitals has appointed Associate Professor Matthew Clark to the role of Chief Medical Officer.

Clark is a general surgeon with extensive clinical experience in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom. He is a Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery at Auckland University and a member of the examinations court for the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

He has a Bachelor of Medicine, a Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) and a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from Auckland University, and is currently a Consultant General Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist at Counties Manukau DHB.

At Southern Cross Hospitals, Clark’s role will be primarily clinically-focused, guiding quality initiatives for clinical teams and ensuring the optimisation of best safety practices. He will also be responsible for continuing to build the private hospital network’s relationships with practitioners and the wider medical community.

Southern Cross Hospitals CEO Terry Moore said Clark brings a strong focus to delivering the best outcomes for patients to his new role.

"Associate Professor Clark’s appointment further signals our commitment to the provision of high-quality patient-centred healthcare to the 86,000 New Zealanders Southern Cross Hospitals looks after each year."

Clark said he, like Southern Cross Hospitals, was keenly interested in innovation and health information technology and their potential to enable the delivery of better care.

"This role offers a wonderful opportunity to explore new technologies to optimise patient experience and outcomes."