Richard Young and Dan Jex-Blake re-appointed unopposed to Silver Fern Farms Co-op board

|
[ login or create an account ]
Chairman Richard Young said he was pleased the outcome provided continuity for the Co-operative and for Silver Fern Farms Limited.
"This outcome gives continuity for our Co-operative and both Dan and I recognise the responsibility we have as Directors to create enduring value for shareholders. We continue to refine the strategy and direction of the Co-operative so we can deliver consistent returns and valued services to our shareholders."
Both Richard and Dan were first elected to the Board in 2013. Both also represent the Co-operative on the Board of Silver Fern Farms Limited.
The 2019 Annual Meeting of the Co-operative will be held in Dunedin on 30 April 2020.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice