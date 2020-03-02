Worldly wise, with local expertise - Site Safe

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 14:50

Construction companies and their staff now have a resident health and safety expert to call on in the top of the South Island.

Caitlin Robertson is Site Safe’s newest safety advisor and she brings her international experience to Marlborough, Tasman and the West Coast areas.

A veteran of the mineral and oil and gas sectors in Western Australia, she has also worked for an emergency services company based on five continents.

For now though she will be thinking very locally as she looks after the construction safety organisation’s operations from her home not far from Motueka.

Apart from running a range of safety training courses for Site Safe she will be doing safety audits and consulting as well as looking after Site Safe’s members.

"I’m really keen to support businesses and also getting to know their people to make sure they’re getting the most out of their membership, Ms Robertson says.

Born and raised in rural Western Australia , Ms Robertson did degrees in social science and commerce at Curtin University. Her first job in health and safety was in 2012 when she joined Ausdrill in Perth, a company that specialises in drilling and blowing things up, all in the pursuit of minerals.

The company had 18 business units working across Australia, Africa and Britain, and had tragically had a couple of fatal accidents in a matter of months.

"My role was to help bring all the 18 units together under the one umbrella to improve safety."

After a couple of years there she wanted more hands-on experience so she completed her workplace health and safety training and moved into the oil and gas sector working for Peak Well Systems.

"As a more mature industry this is where I learned about good frameworks and using safety tools effectively. Workers understood the importance of keeping safe so the culture was very supportive."

She then worked for Falck which is one of the largest, private emergency response providers worldwide before it was time for kids.

It was actually gin that brought Ms Robertson to New Zealand, or more accurately, it gave her and her Kiwi-builder-husband Byron a reason to move over as they had wanted to come to New Zealand for a while.

Luckily friends were fitting out a gin distillery in Hastings and asked Caitlin and Byron to help. So they moved across for an eight-week stay to the Bay and helped get things going, and it was there Ms Robertson became aware of Site Safe.

"I was walking around Havelock North and kept noticing Site Safe signs and their hazard boards out front of building sites. And as part of the contract for the distillery we had to provide a site-specific safety plan to the local council … and our friends asked if I could help.

"So I jumped on the Site Safe website and managed to provide all the material they needed to create their own safety management system from there!"

[Site Safe’s site-specific safety plan is free for download to anyone who wants it.]

Luckily for Site Safe Ms Robertson and the family decided to up sticks and move to Nelson where they now live not far from Motueka.

It’s been a good move for them as Ms Robertson says they’re a bit of an outdoorsy family and enjoy hiking, boating and going to the beach which are all easy to do where they are.

"And I’ll be looking at ways to help people’s businesses grow and making sure they’re comfortable giving me a quick call about anything."

For more information about Site Safe, go to:

www.sitesafe.org.nz