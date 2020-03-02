NZ Bus advised by unions of proposed strike action

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 15:28

NZ Bus has been advised by FIRST Union and the Tramways Union that they propose taking strike action from Tuesday 3 March at 4.00am until 7.00am that same day.

NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley says "The Unions have advised us that there will be no NZ Bus services from the Glenfield and Swanson depots from 4am - 7am tomorrow morning.

"This disruption will unfortunately extend beyond 7am as that will be when drivers first arrive at the depots and it will take them some time to begin their normal routes. This will mean that some peak hour customers will unfortunately be unable to take their normal buses to work."

NZ Bus made an offer to FIRST Union and the Tramways Union to increase our drivers’ hourly rates up to $24 by January 2022. This is an increase of over 8% on top of hourly rates that are already the highest in Auckland. FIRST Union and the Tramways Unions rejected the offer and have proposed this strike action.

"We want normal service to resume as quickly as possible and we want our staff to be happy working for NZ Bus. We hope that this impasse will be resolved soon through further negotiation."

For further information on affected services please refer to the AT Metro website.