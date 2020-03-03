New vehicle sales stats show weakened commercial sector - Motor Industry Association

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 07:04

February New Vehicle Sales Indicate the Commercial Sector has significantly weakened.

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that February 2020 registrations are down 2.2% (261 units) compared to the same month last year, with 11,438 new vehicles registered.

"The month of February was up for passenger and SUV vehicles by 4.4% (331 units) over February 2019, however, it was down 14.4% (592) for commercial vehicles. While it was pleasing to see the passenger and SUV market remain strong it is worrying that the commercial sector continues to be down, the 5th month is a row."

Key points

Overall February 2020 registrations of vehicles were down 2,2% (261 units) on the same month in 2019.

Pure electric vehicles remain steady with 124 units sold in February, with PHEV’s up slightly at 113 units and 551 hybrid vehicles continuing their solid sales performance.

Registration of 7,911 passenger and SUVs for February 2020 were up 4.4% (331 units) on 2019 volumes.

Commercial vehicle registrations were down, for a fifth consecutive month with a total of 3,527 for February, down a significant 14.4% (592 units) compared to February 2019.

The top models for the month of February were the Ford Ranger (728 units), followed by the Toyota Hilux (580 units) and the Toyota RAV4 in third place with 419 units.

Market leaders in February

For the month of February, Toyota remains the overall market leader with 17% market share (1,892 units), followed by Ford with 11% (1,222 units) and the Mitsubishi in third spot with 10% market share (1,106 units). Holden dropped to 9th position on the back of their recent announcement of their pending market withdrawal with just 4% of overall volume (457 units)

SUV and passenger vehicle sales in February and for the year

For the month of February, Toyota was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 14% market share (1,093 units) followed by Mitsubishi with 10% (764 units) and then Kia with 9% market share (751 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (419 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (304 units) and the Mitsubishi ASX (291 units).

Commercial vehicle sales

Ford retained the market lead with 23% market share (814 units) followed by Toyota with 23% (799 units) and Mitsubishi third with 10% market share (342 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot as the bestselling commercial model with 21% share (728 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 16% share (580 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 10% market share (342 units).

Smaller vehicles dominated the market in February

The top three segments for the month of February were once again SUV medium vehicles with 20% share followed by SUV Compact also with 20% market share and the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 15%.