Mondelez International announces internal merchandising team in NZ

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 10:00

MondelÄz International in New Zealand will be bringing the merchandising function in-house, from May 2020. The move will add more than 100 new people and create a 225 person New Zealand team.

The change will allow for dedicated merchandisers with a deep understanding of MondelÄz International products, priorities and execution standards to work closely with the existing field teams to ensure the highest quality standards are met.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and help delight our shoppers," says Kerri Morgan, Senior Manager, Sales Operations and Communications. "Having our own team of in-house merchandisers will ensure that we are working seamlessly to bring our products to life in store."

The opportunity to bring merchandising in-house follows ongoing investments in the New Zealand business. In July of 2019, the business moved the call centre from Australia to New Zealand, adding a dozen roles. MondelÄz International has also grown the local sales and marketing teams, bringing in new talent to help drive exciting Kiwi-focused innovations and partnerships.

"We’ve been working hard to be even more locally focussed, so it’s important for us to have a team on the ground who can help drive this," says Cara Liebrock, Managing Director MondelÄz New Zealand. "Many of our recent launches including the return of CARAMILK, and new innovations such as SNIFTERS LUMPS and CADBURY DAIRY MILK PINEAPPLE LUMPS BLOCK have been developed with the help of our local team in New Zealand to make sure that we are continuing to give our Kiwi fans the products they want. Bringing in merchandising is another exciting step to ensure we can continue to create great partnerships with our retailers and delight our consumers."

The transition of the merchandising team will occur in May 2020. The new team will be led by a National Merchandising Manager and supported by locally-based Merchandising Supervisors. Recruitment is currently underway to fill these roles.