oOh! goes high impact for Vodafone’s Endless Data campaign

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 10:58

oOh!media has showcased its market leading audience targeting capabilities and high impact special builds in a campaign launched this week with Vodafone. To promote the telecommunications company’s new ‘Endless Data’ product offering, the campaign - in collaboration with DDB and Wavemaker - has seen 20 bus shelters across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch located in close proximity to phone stores taken over with a high impact Vodafone branded Panorama wrap and full floor decal for maximum visibility.

oOh!media New Zealand’s Head of Sales, Ben Gibb, said the Vodafone campaign highlights the powerful combination of oOh! street assets and targeting capabilities. "Each site was hand selected based on its proximity to a telecommunications store in each city, ensuring Vodafone’s message was local, effective and memorable - reaching the right people at the right place," he said.

"This combined with our Panoramas, which deliver large format impact at street-level, created a truly unmissable campaign at scale."

Vodafone Marketing Manager, Delina Shields, said oOh!’s Panorama wraps formed the perfect canvas for the campaign execution. "Being able to use the entire shelter space as our creative canvas gave us 100% share of voice on the asset, which is really attention-grabbing," she said.

"The Panorama, posters and full floor decal, teamed with our bold red branding and impactful copy, was visually-striking and enabled us to bring to life the messaging around Vodafone’s new endless data mobile plans." The Vodafone campaign was launched this week and will run until the end of March.