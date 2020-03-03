Two new corporate clients for Public Trust

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 14:13

Public Trust has been appointed as the new supervisor for Christian Savings Limited - Offer of Deposits.

The trustee organisation has also been selected as the new supervisor for the KÅura KiwiSaver scheme.

The appointments relate to a move from the supervisor Sargon (NZ) Limited.

"We’re pleased to be the licensed supervisor of choice for these two organisations and appreciate the trust they have placed in Public Trust to be responsible to their investors," says GM Corporate Trustee Services Andrew Hughes.

Public Trust is one of New Zealand's most enduring trustee organisations and the only Crown-owned trustee serving the corporate and business market in New Zealand. Currently, Public Trust Corporate Trustee Services has more than $90 billion under trusteeship and supervision.