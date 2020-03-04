Qrious forges ai path with senior hires

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 11:10

Qrious, New Zealand’s market-leading data, analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) business, has further strengthened its capabilities and AI focus with two senior appointments.

In newly created roles, Sam Daish joins Qrious as Head of AI and Data Science, and Christopher Laing has been appointed Director of AI and Data Science. Together, the pair are tasked with helping to build Qrious’ Enterprise AI portfolio and educate its customers about the full potential of AI technologies and how they can create value for New Zealand organisations.

Sam Daish is one of New Zealand’s most senior data and AI strategists and comes to Qrious from Xero, where he was General Manager of Data Innovation. With over 15 years experience spanning the banking, finance, government and technology sectors, Daish has carved out a reputation as being a leading innovator in the data and AI field with a unique skill for applying cutting-edge technologies to address both customers’ well understood challenges as well as their unarticulated needs.

In his capacity as Head of AI and Data Science, Daish is tasked with driving growth within Qrious’ AI portfolio as well as building the foundational systems to allow New Zealand organisations to leverage AI for greater business success.

"A large part of this role will be working with business leaders on the game-changing nature of AI and how they can leverage this to deliver tangible improvements for their organisation. AI is not simply a tool. It represents a fundamental shift in the way businesses will operate in the future.

"Qrious is one of the few companies in New Zealand that is in a position to build the products and tools that will ultimately help enable the New Zealand ‘AI economy’ and assist organisations to get value from this technology. The depth of capability at Qrious is rare, in that the team can deliver - not just a narrow technical AI piece - but also an end-to-end solution," says Sam.

Christopher Laing also brings with him a wealth of experience in the data and AI space having previously held the role of Head of AI at Xero. Prior to that, Christopher was in charge of AI at German insurance giant Allianz. He has particular expertise driving the design and implementation of modern AI solutions.

Christopher will lead the technical direction and implementation of Qrious’ AI and data science products. He is also tasked with overseeing the end-to-end delivery of customer projects, including creating the functional design and architecture solutions, as well as supervising the projects’ implementation.

"There are very few companies in New Zealand focused on building Enterprise AI solutions and Qrious is at the front of the pack. As a country, we need to change our mindset from thinking purely about narrow business problems to creating completely new opportunities. We want to show the market what is possible with AI, and Qrious shares that ambition - to empower companies to understand the transformative potential of this technology. It's an exciting prospect," says Christopher.

"As a technologist, I strongly believe that the best customer outcomes come from a commitment to truly world-class engineering. This means comparing ourselves to the best in the world and building a culture of continual dedication to our craft."

Qrious CEO Nathalie Morris, says that the creation of these roles and appointment of two such senior personnel reflects Qrious’ focus on growing its data and AI offering and on delivering customers a depth and breadth of talent and capability that is unique within New Zealand.

"Qrious is committed to building the foundational assets that allow New Zealand organisations to leverage AI - and we are incredibly excited to have Sam and Christopher come on board to help us lead the charge.

"They, combined with our existing capability, place Qrious firmly in the market-leading position of being able to help New Zealand organisations lay the foundations for an AI future."