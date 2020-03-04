Cowen Healthcare Conference and BTX 1503 data analysis - Botanix

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 13:52

Clinical stage synthetic cannabinoid company Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:BOT, "Botanix" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that President and Executive Chairman, Vince Ippolito and the Botanix team will be presenting the Company’s progress at the Cowen Healthcare conference in Boston, US. The updated Botanix investor presentation is attached to this release.

The Company will provide an update on the progress of the key clinical programs, including preparation for the BTX 1204 Phase 2 atopic dermatitis study data expected in 1Q CY2020, BTX 1503 end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA scheduled for 2Q CY2020, and the BTX 1702 Phase 1b rosacea study currently underway.

The investor presentation also contains a summary of the additional data analysis of the Phase 2 BTX 1503 acne study, which supports the Company’s selection of the 5% once daily dose of BTX 1503 for the planned Phase 3 program. The additional data analysis using the secondary endpoint of total lesion reduction shows that BTX 1503 5% once-a-day is statistically significant over vehicle (p=0.033) across the entire study. Reduction in total lesions (i.e. inflammatory and non-inflammatory) is a clinically meaningful measurement that dermatologists use to assess the effectiveness of a medication in reducing both types of lesions.

Cowen and Company is hosting the 40th Annual Health Care Conference, held between 2 to 4 March 2020 in Boston, US. The conference features company presentations, thematic panel discussions, workshops and one-on-one discussions. The conference is expected to attract attendees from more than 325 public and private healthcare companies and investors globally.