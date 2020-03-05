Announcement of upcoming release of preliminary ANZ NZ Business Outlook data

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 09:43

In order to alleviate the paucity of high-frequency and timely data in a rapidly evolving situation, we will be releasing a preliminary read of the ANZ Business Outlook survey at 1pm on Tuesday 10 March.

The publication will include survey indicators at an economy-wide level only.

The data will include survey responses received via internet collection (which makes up the vast majority of responses) before Monday 9 March. The internet collection opened at 5pm on Monday 2 March. The final results are scheduled for release at 1pm on Tuesday 31 March.

Typically, around 60 percent of internet responses are received in the first week of the survey opening. For context, the chart below shows how the early read and the full month sample differed since March 2019. The obvious discrepancy in February 2020 included responses received prior to, and after COVID-19 hit the headlines.

Activity outlook - monthly responses over the past year

Source: ANZ