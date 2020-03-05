Peter Burling and Blair Tuke come onboard as Mastercard ambassadors

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 11:50

Mastercard, a key sponsor to several major sporting events around the globe, has announced a partnership with New Zealand sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.

The Olympic gold medallists and 2017 America's Cup winners join Mastercard’s honourable list of global sports ambassadors and join other Mastercard leading global sport ambassadors including Dan Carter, Lionel Messi Through the partnership, the Mastercard logos will be displayed on the pairs’ uniforms, boat sails and hulls as they prepare for a range of sailing events in the coming two years.

"We’re really excited to have Mastercard supporting us on this massive journey. The best part of this partnership is our shared passion for driving innovation and sustainability. We can’t wait to get into it!" said Peter Burling.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have been recognised for many enviable achievements both on and off the water. As well as being Olympic champions, they are six-time 49er World Champions, have both competed in the Volvo Ocean Race and won numerous world championship titles. In 2017 they were both made Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sailing. In the coming two years, the duo will look to add to their already outstanding résumés with a focus on Tokyo 2020 and America's Cup in 2021.

2019 has been a successful year in other ways for Peter and Blair, as they founded and launched their ocean conservation charity, Live Ocean. The charity will support and invest in promising marine science, innovation, technology and marine conservation projects.

"Working with people who share Mastercard’s commitment to excellence and sustainability is exciting and empowering," said Ruth Riviere, Country Manager, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, Mastercard. "With all of the major global sailing events coming up, it’s the perfect time to lend our support to two of the best sailors in the world as they prepare to put New Zealand on the sporting map once again."

To keep fans up to date, their hard work on and off the water will be shared across Mastercard social and digital channels.