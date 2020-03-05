Adulttoymegastore highlights the gender pay gap on International Women's Day

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 12:35

Adult toy retailer Adulttoymegastore will provide a discount of 9.2% on 8 March, International Women’s Day.

Head of Customer Satisfaction Sophie McGrath said the team at Adulttoymegastore are almost all women and while the retailer has pay equality many other places don’t.

"We wanted to draw attention to the gender pay gap in the best way we could think of. We’re lucky to work in an environment where we have pay equity but we are well aware that other places don’t have that.

"Despite legislation prohibiting sex discrimination in employment, the gender pay gap for New Zealand was 9.2 percent in 2018."

"The pay gap is even worse for MÄori, Pasifika, and migrant women. They’re the lowest-paid workers in New Zealand, as well as being the most likely to be in casual, part-time, and non-secure work."

In 2011, the Human Rights Commission found that while the difference between the median hourly wage of a European male and European female was 12.4%, between a European male and a Pacific woman it was 24.4%.

"There is also a pay gap for women with disabilities. With 48% of women with disabilities earning less than $30,000 per year, compared with 28% of male workers with disabilities."

"According to the Westpac Money and Kids Report even little boys get $3 more pocket money a week than little girls!"

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women but it’s also a day to highlight the important issues facing women around the world. The Gender pay gap is vastly different from country to country.

"We chose the New Zealand gender pay gap of 9.2 percent because we’re based in Wellington, New Zealand. We deliver world-wide though so we hope our message will spread. We might just be an adult toy company but we care deeply about our customers and equality."

"We’re going to use the platform we have in any way we can - because that sits well with our values as a team of women wanting to improve the lives of other women."

Use the code EACHFOREQUAL (the theme of 2020 International Women's Day) to receive 9.2% off all products on our website, all around the world.

The Gender Pay Gap is an economic indicator used to measure pay equality. The gender pay gap is an official statistic published annually by StatsNZ sourced from the Household Labour Force Survey.