Perriam to open luxury Christchurch boutique

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 13:54

Heritage merino fashion brand PERRIAM is poised to open its first Christchurch boutique this month.

The store - located in inner-city fashion precinct The Crossing - will be the third bricks-and-mortar store for the high-end brand and follows the success of its flagship store in Wanaka, which opened in 2016, and its original Tarras boutique.

PERRIAM owner and creative director Christina Perriam says the expansion into Christchurch is an exciting milestone for the Wanaka-based, New Zealand-made merino fashion label she created back in 2014.

"I’ve always had aspirations to open a boutique in Christchurch and to see it all come to fruition over the past few months has been wonderful," she says. "We are very proud of this store - it is looking absolutely beautiful and embodies the PERRIAM ethos."

The introduction of a Christchurch store harmonises with a fresh new design direction for the brand, which Christina describes as "considered and timeless with a strong emphasis on merino and natural fibres".

The Christchurch boutique will officially open at 9am on Friday, March 20 and will stock the signature PERRIAM merino product ranges of WOMAN (the core range which is centred around premium knitwear), BABY + CHILD, HOUSE + KNITTING, ACCESSORIES and the brand-new sumptuous LOUNGE range.

"Although we had been looking to establish a store in Christchurch for some time, the location had to be perfect, so we were thrilled when an opportunity at The Crossing came about," she says. "Our high-country merino story really resonates with the Christchurch customer. We have a loyal following in Canterbury with many people having already visited us in Wanaka or purchased online and we anticipate that a physical store will be well received."

The aesthetic of the exquisite concept store is distinctively PERRIAM - luxurious, warm and unassuming - with an inviting natural colour palette derived from the iconic Central Otago landscape where Christina grew up and continues to draw inspiration from today.

Christina says it’s the down-to-earth back story of PERRIAM that adds to its authenticity and resonates with Kiwi women.

"We design clothes for modern, busy women who want to slow down and really appreciate the finer things in life, such as soft, high-quality New Zealand merino knitwear and classic pieces created from beautiful fabrics," she says. "That traceable connection to the merino sheep that graze on the land in Central Otago is the heart of the PERRIAM story. I had an extraordinary childhood growing up on Bendigo Station and this has influenced not only my design approach but a lifestyle that values family, the environment, wellness and contentment."