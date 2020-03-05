Hospitality NZ welcomes appeal of High Court decision

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 14:39

Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR) is unfair, inequitable and very poor public policy.

"Hospitality New Zealand welcomes the appeal of the High Court decision supporting the Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR). Accommodation providers already pay their fair share, contributing to New Zealand’s economy, infrastructure, employment and add to the vibrancy of the city." said Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, Julie White.

We have and continue to argue that targeted rates and bed taxes are an un-equitable funding mechanism which is also supported by the Productivity Commission’s final report into Local Government Funding and Finance.

"Only a quarter (26%) of visitor nights in Auckland are spent in commercial accommodation - the rest in non-commercial (Airbnb, Bookabach) whom the Council is failing to collect from in any major way from these operators. Only nine-percent of visitor spend comes from accommodation. The APTR should be spread fairly across all those who benefit from tourism." White said.

"The plaintiffs, some who are members of Hospitality New Zealand are appealing the decision based on the grounds whether the High Court correctly applied the law and if APTR itself was unreasonable." White said.