CCL and Microsoft sign 3 year cloud partnership to enable customer growth

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 15:23

CCL and Microsoft today announce a three-year strategic partnership to drive New Zealand business and public sector migration to Microsoft Azure cloud technologies.

The partnership marks the continued transformation of CCL from an in-country platform and IT specialist to a multi cloud evangelist. Local technology providers Revera and Computer Concepts merged in 2019 to create an organisation that can deliver multi cloud solutions and services that provide the best flexibility and growth potential for customers.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will support CCL in continuing the development of its Azure expertise to enable the reseller to meet the demand for tailored Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack solutions. According to the recent IDC New Zealand Cloud Heatmap Report, revenue from managed cloud services is expected to almost double from $582 million in 2019 to more than $1 billion in New Zealand by 2023. [1]

Andrew Allan, CCL CEO, says: "Our focus has always been on enabling Kiwi businesses to successfully adopt cloud technologies, but this is the next step in our evolution to become the most trusted New Zealand IT and cloud services provider.

"In order to lead technology discussions with our clients, we knew we needed to evolve the conversation from a purely in-country "as a Service" solution, to exploring what is best suited for our customers and how we can enable that. This partnership with Microsoft truly allows us to continue to build our Azure expertise and develop complementary products and services that will ultimately translate into tangible wins for New Zealand businesses," Allan said.

Microsoft New Zealand General Manager Barrie Sheers said the partnership reflects the hunger for scalable, secure cloud platforms that will enable New Zealand organisations to realise the benefits of AI, big data and other modern technologies.

"Microsoft’s research shows innovation and productivity in New Zealand organisations are set to rise at least 50 per cent by 2021 thanks to AI adoption, while the government is focused on providing secure, accessible, digital services to all New Zealanders. However, none of this would be possible without the massive scalability and flexibility of the public and hybrid cloud," Sheers said.

"That’s why partnerships to accelerate cloud migration are so important. Our agreement with CCL is an exciting opportunity for us to support even more organisations to digitally transform, realise significant gains and deliver better service to their customers."