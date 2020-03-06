Digital banking opening new doors in Northland - DIAA

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 09:53

A new arrival in Whangarei today, supported by Kiwibank, has signalled opportunities for people living in Northland to embrace the digital world and go online with their banking.

Kiwibank, NZ Post, IRD and ACC were the first to stop accepting cheques from last Friday (28 February). Digital banking provides an alternative, but people do need access to computer devices and a reliable internet connection as well as the skills and confidence to use these technologies.

DORA is a 35-year old Wi-Fi enabled bus that will be travelling around the Far North, Whangarei and Kaipara districts during the next five weeks offering digital banking training to people who are concerned about banks and other government agencies closing branches and stopping accepting cheques.

The training offered on DORA (which stands for Digital On-Road Access) directly addresses the concerns that some people have about managing their banking online; a special focus is on detecting and avoiding scams. While the training initiative is being supported by Kiwibank it is open to anyone in the Northland community, no matter who they bank with.

Local libraries in all three districts are providing trainers for the digital banking classes, which are scheduled to run between 10am - 12 noon and 1pm - 3pm every week day for the next five weeks, starting in Kaitaia on Monday 9 March. DORA will also be visiting Kerikeri, Paihia, Whangarei, Kaikohe and Dargaville and parking up outside the libraries. The detailed schedule has been published on the Stepping UP website www.steppingup.nz. People who are interested can contact their local library to sign up for a class or they can register themselves on the website.

The Northland leg of DORA’s national tour has special local significance because two of the driving forces for the programme are Northland residents. Sue Kini from Whangarei is the National Manager for DIAA’s Stepping UP programme. "It is exciting having a programme that I have helped design and implement come to my home town," said Sue. Sue was responsible for developing the digital banking curriculum and provides ‘train the trainer’ support for librarians and others delivering the programme.

Di Daniels, who has recently moved to Kerikeri, is the Director of Digital Wings, a unique national initiative to divert electronic waste from landfills and provide community groups throughout New Zealand with free quality refurbished computers. DORA is a beneficiary of the Digital Wings programme; all the on-board computers used for digital banking training were supplied through this initiative. Equipment has also been gifted to community organisations in Kaitaia, Dargaville and Maungaturoto. "My goal is to encourage Northland businesses to join up with Digital Wings and donate their surplus equipment," said Di. "I am also making a special effort to ensure that more Northland community groups know how to apply for free equipment."