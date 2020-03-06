Inland Revenue shutdown dates for 2020

|
Please read the Inland Revenue media release https://media.ird.govt.nz/articles/shutdown-dates-for-2020/.
"The revenue system will be closed for a week in April as Inland Revenue introduces a new round of changes to make tax more straightforward.
Inland Revenue’s Deputy Commissioner Transformation, Greg James, says to make the changes Inland Revenue’s key services will be unavailable between 3pm Thursday, 9 April and 8am Thursday, 16 April."
