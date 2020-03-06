Taranaki iwi and Ngati Tara hapu oppose the dumping of fishing vessels

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 12:27

DW New Zealand Limited is proposing to dump the fishing vessel Dong Won 701 potentially within the rohe / area of interest of Taranaki Iwi.

Tamarind Taranaki, which owned the Tui field, suspended drilling operations in the South Taranaki Basin in September 2019 and went into liquidation in December 2019.

As a position Te KÄhui o Taranaki the Iwi authority for Taranaki Iwi do not agree with oil, gas and mineral extraction activities in their rohe / area of interest but will work with industry to create better outcomes within the circumstances.

Te KÄhui o Taranaki and NgÄti Tara hapÅ« were notified of the earlier applications by Tamarind for marine discharge and marine consent for development drilling in 2017 and 2018. In good faith Te KÄhui o Taranaki and NgÄti Tara hapÅ« engaged with Tamarind to ensure that they give proper consideration using a specifically designed cultural values assessment of effects.

Te KÄhui o Taranaki Chairperson Leanne Horo is concerned that all operators and their successors have not honoured the good faith engagement with Taranaki Iwi.

"Any decision to dump will set a dangerous precedent especially during a time when new decommissioning regulations are being created to prevent irreversible legacy issues. This is not genuine engagement and will give industry a worse reputation than it already has amongst our people."

"Fundamentally, Taranaki Iwi and the hapÅ« of NgÄti Tara are opposed to this activity," she says. Te KÄhui o Taranaki Pou Taiao Puna Wano-Bryant says that the protection of our environment is a main focus for Taranaki Iwi.

"Taranaki Iwi focus on protecting, enhancing and sustaining the mouri of Tangaroa ki Tai. We are a coastal people and many of our traditions reflect continuous connection with our coastal marine environment."

"Our Taranaki Iwi Environmental Management Plan Taiao Taiora requires an assessment of the cumulative impact associated with ongoing invasive activities such as leaving structures on the seabed. Taranaki Iwi and

NgÄti Tara were clear in all their engagements that all operators commit to the removal of all structures that are placed or deposited on the seabed. Tamarind agreed to this."

"In Tamarind’s consent, the EPA included a specific condition for cessation of drilling works confirming that the structures that were placed on the seabed in order to undertake the drilling work are removed. If there is a technicality which excludes production infrastructure being removed such as wellheads and flowlines then we expect the Crown to step in. We welcome all people as visitors to our rohe and expect that if they make a mess they clean up all of it before they leave not just half of it." she says.