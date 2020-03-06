Adulttoymegastore begins nationwide sex toy tour

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 13:14

Adulttoymegastore has announced five events to begin their tour around New Zealand. The toy retailer, owned and operated in New Zealand, will head to Auckland, Christchuch, Napier, Carterton and Kapiti due to popular demand.

"Toys on Tour" will be hosted by author Emily Writes and will energise, empower and educate women with real stories about sex and sexuality.

Adulttoymegastore Head of Customer Satisfaction Sophie McGrath said putting on a tour was a no brainer after the success of the Wellington events.

"We sold out three events in Wellington really easily. That’s when women started begging us to come to the regions. They want to know about our toys and they want to talk about sex."

"We put ticket sales on yesterday and we’re almost sold out already. I think that shows how much women want this."

Author Emily Writes says she’s excited about the events too.

"Women want to have healthy discussions about sex and sexuality in a safe environment. I’m so excited to host these events for Adulttoymegastore. Women are shamed for talking about sex or having sexual desires. There’s a real taboo there - I can’t wait for us to all blast that stigma out of the water and talk openly!"