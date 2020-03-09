Cin7 appoints Bergita Rudman as VP, Engineering

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 11:01

Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS) and point of sale (POS) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bergita Rudman as VP, Engineering. With two decades of experience under her belt, Bergita has established herself as a respected engineering leader in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

Cin7 is additionally pleased to make the announcement as part of its celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8 as the company continues its efforts to increase diversity among Cin7 staff and leadership.

Bergita will be a key member of Cin7’s senior leadership team, leading the company’s Engineering Team in delivering Cin7’s vision for connected and automated inventory.

"Having worked with Bergita previously, I’m really excited to have her join us," says David Leach, Chief Executive Officer. "Her skills and experience are extremely relevant to what we do and where we are going. She is a great collaborator and will really help our team take the product to the next level."

Bergita joins Cin7 from Lyniate, a global healthcare data interoperability solution provider, where she served as VP, Development. Prior to that, she was Product Development Director at Orion Health, a global cloud-based healthcare software company.

"I’m impressed with both the product that Cin7 has developed and the team that they have put together to make it happen," Bergita said. "The energy and momentum they’ve created are exciting and I look forward to being part of the team."