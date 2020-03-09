Carbon capture headliner for upcoming CEP conference

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 11:38

New Zealand businesses really don’t know enough about opportunities for carbon capture and storage, how it works and how it can help reduce emissions.

That’s the conclusion of CEP Chief Executive, Dr Mike Hopkins, who goes on to say: "We’re doing something about that and bringing an international expert over from Australia to address that shortcoming."

The statements came as CEP announced its first release of confirmed speakers for its 2020 conference in Christchurch in June. Among them is Dr Matthias Raab, Chief Operating Officer at the Cooperative Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Technologies in Melbourne. Dr Raab has strategic and operational responsibility for CO2 CRC’s research facilities and programmes and the delivery of major research and infrastructure projects, including the AU$45M programme in Carbon Capture and Geological Carbon Storage at CO2CRC’s Otway Field Facility.

"Around the world, a lot of people are talking about CCS being an essential part of the decarbonisation solution and you won’t find anyone more knowledgeable on it than Matthias", said Hopkins.

CEP is, once again, partnering with The Sustainability Society for the conference which covers policy, technical and practical solutions for driving efficiency, productivity, renewables and sustainability.

Dr Raab joins other confirmed speakers including Climate Change Commissioner, Dr Rod Carr, EECA Chief Executive, Andrew Caseley, NZGIF CEO, Craig Weise, and Simon Frankton (Sydney), CEO of international energy solutions provider, IT Power.

CEP is promising even more exciting news about the conference will be released shortly, including announcements on a second Keynote and an innovative, international collaboration.

The conference runs on June 10 and 11 at the Christchurch Town Hall. Registrations are open and more information can be found on the CEP website, www.cep.org.nz.