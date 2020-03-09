The Mind Lab launches an innovative programme for 18 to 22 year olds

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 13:22

Award-winning education provider, The Mind Lab today announce the launch of a new hands-on programme targetted at 18 to 22-year-olds unsure of their next step after high-school.

HeyFuture! is a three-week programme offering practical experience before students enter into tertiary study, gap year, or the workforce.

"The first transition into the ‘real world’ is never an easy one. And this particular generation has so many options in front of them. They are smart, socially responsible and ambitious, however, with so much choice and no real experience to guide them, it can easily become all too much," says General Manager of The Mind Lab, Fiona Webby.

Last week the Government announced a new initiative as a response to data showing an increase of New Zealand youth between 15 to 24, not in employment, education or training. In the December 2019 quarter, Statistics NZ reported an increase to 11.6 from 10.7 percent last quarter.

Caitlin Taylor, 17 says she is finding the decision about what to do next year very challenging.

"It’s a massive decision. I know it might not be the be-all and end-all, but it feels like it is. You’re just stepping out of high-school into life, and it’s your first big life decision, so it’s pretty important, big… and scary."

During the course, students will build skills and real-life experience across a range of areas including technology, collaboration, creativity, curiosity and perseverance. They will then apply this new knowledge to tackle a live industry project.

Students also network with a group of industry experts, with inspiring speakers each sharing their own career journeys. Among those confirmed are Ivan Davies, Riot Games creator of League of Legends; Morgan Bailey, Rocket Lab; along with Hollywood stunt double, Jacob Tomuri.

"When I first finished school I had trouble finding direction and would have benefited from a programme like this. I'm excited to share my journey with students, inspiring them to take their next step with confidence," says Jacob Tomuri.

Rocket Lab’s, Morgan Bailey says she is excited to get in front of these highly-connected, entrepreneurial learners.

"Kiwis have a strong reputation as innovative, savvy and capable problem-solvers, and as digital natives, these students will be one of the most transformative generations yet. I’m looking forward to exchanging ideas with them as they start taking their first career steps into an exciting future."

This latest programme continues The Mind Lab’s vision to transform New Zealand education by aligning skills and capabilities with the demands of the contemporary world in order to achieve sustainable, impactful change.

"Our mission with this new course is to inspire, motivate and enthuse a group of students who may be less than certain of the future and their place in it," Fiona Webby added.

HeyFuture! runs from 9.30am to 4pm, Tuesday to Friday. The first intake is Tuesday 28th April - Fri 15th May, at The Mind Lab campus in Grafton.