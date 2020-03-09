Driven connects Kiwis' love of cars with the great New Zealand lifestyle - NZME

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 13:42

New-look New Zealanders’ love for motoring is legendary - so too is our passion for the New Zealand lifestyle. Recognising that a Kiwi’s vehicle of choice often reflects their lifestyle, New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s DRIVEN magazine is opening its pages to celebrate the connection between motoring and the New Zealand lifestyle.

"DRIVEN’s reputation is built on being the authority on all things motoring. We deliver great automotive journalism, produce reviews car buyers can have confidence in and provide the automotive industry with a great platform to reach audiences," said DRIVEN General Manager Greg Cassidy.

"The time is right to take DRIVEN to the next level creating an even deeper connection with our readers and advertisers. The DRIVEN editorial team will bring the "why" to vehicle purchasing. We know that passion for a car frequently goes beyond the make and model and about how your car helps you really live your life," said Cassidy.

DRIVEN will feature new sections - LIFE, ADVENTURE, GREEN, TECH encompassing readers’ interests beyond the car. ‘Life’ will feature many elements, from personal profiles to travel to overseas or bucket-list road-trip destinations. ‘Adventure’ will cover activities like mountain biking, snow and water sports and the journey required to get to there. 'Green’ looks beyond electric cars to Kiwis’ desire to be eco-aware with eco-driving tips and personal stories encouraging and inspiring others to go green. ‘Tech’ will explore how we integrate the latest technology and functionality across vehicles, home and work.

DRIVEN Editor Dean Evans explains, "We’re refreshing, expanding and evolving so that DRIVEN is as entertaining as it is informative. In a new ‘magazine’ format it will be equally at home in a cafe, doctor’s waiting room or mechanical workshop. Unlike other car market places, DRIVEN is unique in that it offers a one-stop shop for all things motoring. With editorial news and reviews for both enthusiasts and casual readers at its core, it's also a popular platform for those looking to buy and sell."

For advertisers, the deeper, broader content on offer in DRIVEN will mean more opportunities to engage with automotive focussed audiences, reach motivated car buyers and convert passive readers into active car buyers.

The first new look DRIVEN magazine will launch within the NZ Herald, on Saturday March 14.

The refresh of the DRIVEN print edition will be backed up by its supercharged on-line platform. DRIVEN.co.nz averages around 44,000 vehicle listings for sale and with an average of more than 179,478 unique browsers each week, providing a leading car market for Kiwi car buyers and sellers1.

The DRIVEN team is also celebrating its partnership with TVNZ’s new car show, Motoka, airing on TV One on Saturday’s at 4.25pm.

Hosted by ex All Black, Andy Ellis, New Zealand Rally Champion Hayden Paddon and producer, Kris Green, Motoka takes audiences on a "Cape to Bluff" roadie on the hunt to find the quintessential Kiwi motorcar.

DRIVEN’s partnership with Motoka will give DRIVEN fans the opportunity to access content featured on Motoka online at DRIVEN.co.nz.

NZME’s Greg Cassidy said, "With Motoka’s mission to find the quintessential Kiwi car and DRIVEN’s focus on the connection between New Zealanders’ lifestyles and their cars, this is a great match," said Cassidy.