Lawson’s Dry Hills presented with another packaging design award

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 14:29

Respected Marlborough wine producer, Lawson’s Dry Hills has received another award for the packaging design of its new Rosé, PINK Pinot.

Winning the ‘Guala Closures Award for the Best Presented Bottle’ at the 2020 Royal Easter Show Wine Awards, follows the silver medal awarded at the UK’s Harper’s Design Awards 2019 in October.

The label was designed by Jason Petersen of Gusto Design, to give a more innovative edge to the Lawson’s Dry Hills brand. Commenting, Group Marketing Manager, Belinda Jackson explains, "This is very innovative for us, we did it so we could attract new customers to the brand whilst also giving some reassurance as it is ‘by Lawson’s Dry Hills’" She continues, "Looks are important and never more so than in the rosé category. Trying to create something instaworthy and relevant to today’s wine lovers while continuing to promote the Lawson’s Dry Hills brand was an exciting project and we’re enjoying the results!"

PINK Pinot by Lawson’s Dry Hills is available exclusively from New Zealand distributors EuroVintage.