Plankton Agency merging with Virtual Marketers

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 16:30

After 3 years in business, Carl Robertson, Founder of Wellington-based Plankton Agency is merging with Virtual Marketers, and bringing the Plankton business under the Virtual Marketers umbrella.

Virtual Marketers was created to address a growing market need for "pay-as-you-go" specialty digital marketing skills. Its directors, Fran Bellingham and Martina Saville, are delighted to welcome Plankton Agency to the Virtual Marketers family. "Our client base has a range of ambitious, open-minded small, medium and large businesses who love the ability to work with us to work with our highly talented, agile, experienced and flexible workforce. There was a natural alignment with the work that Plankton Agency was delivering in the Wellington market - we can add our breadth and depth of marketing skills to the existing great service and work they’re delivering to their clients" said Bellingham, Founder and Chief Client Officer of Virtual Marketers.

Carl will be joining the Virtual Marketers team as Business Development Manager for Wellington and looks forward to bringing his passion for marketing and commitment to providing high quality results, to even more businesses in the lower North Island. "In addition to being a great opportunity for me to work with a fast-growing marketing agency, I’m delighted my existing clients get the opportunity to work with and benefit from the expertise of the extensive Virtual Marketers team" added Robertson.

"Our marketers help grow the companies we work with, providing their skills as and when needed. We’ve been working hard to develop and strengthen the culture of our virtual team, and welcome the opportunity to work with the Plankton Agency team and their clients to provide a seamless transition into the Virtual Marketers community" commented Saville, Chief Operating Officer for Virtual Marketers.

Having just celebrated their second year in business, and recently appointing a General Manager in Auckland (Fraser Reeves), 2020 is shaping up to be another year of high growth for Virtual Marketers both in NZ and offshore.