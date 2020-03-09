Whakatane property market set to stay strong - Property Brokers

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 18:19

The Whakatane real estate market is in a strong position with high demand for property and investment opportunities, says Kathryn McKay, Property Brokers Whakatane branch manager.

"We continue to see good competition for residential and rural properties, including out of town investors coming in because they have been priced out of the market in their area," says Kathryn.

While there is limited housing stock in the area, strong buyer demand means the market will remain strong in the future. "The rural market is still very active in the lifestyle property market although some are taking a little longer to sell. The dairy farm market remains quiet."

Recent economic investments in Kawerau and Opotiki are likely to mean an increase in jobs in the area, which may mean even greater demand for houses here, she says. Kawerau recently received a multi-million dollar boost through the Provincial Growth Fund for industry, training and infrastructure and Opotiki received $79.4 million and another $20 million from the BOP Regional Council for the harbour development and the creation of a mussel processing facility.

Kathryn had been operating with her partners, Maurice and Lee-Anne Butler, under the banner of The Professionals group until they sold their business to Property Brokers last month. All three are still part of the business, with Kathryn appointed branch manager.

She says it is business as usual for the team of 21 staff, with the big change being the branding of the offices at 38 Landing Road in Whakatane, which is now in Property Brokers’ colours with further brand change out to occur.

"We were keen to be part of the Property Brokers’ team because we have similar cultures and we found a synergy with them. Added to that, they have resources and networks that can take this business a step forward."

"They are a family-owned business that believes very strongly in supporting the community they are in. Our staff have been so successful in the great things they have done, and this will be even better under the Property Brokers branding."

Property Brokers CEO Bill Highet said he was pleased with the purchase which would add value to the business and give Property Brokers an established presence in the area.

Kathryn says the business in Whakatane had been operating for more than 60 years, is part of the community and had a healthy share of the market. The branch’s agents will continue to work in the residential, rural, lifestyle and commercial markets under the Property Brokers banner. "We also have a strong property management team, and nothing has changed there. it is the same property managers and systems, it’s just under a different name."

Being part of Property Brokers meant that landlords could now get a service guarantee at no cost to them which cover them with: "Property tenanted or we’ll pay, No rent arrears or we’ll pay and Great Service or we’ll pay".

"Landlords can make contact with us to find out more."

Kathryn says a strong part of their former business was the support it gave within the local community and this won’t change under Property Brokers as they too are strong supporters of their communities. "We have supported the Child Cancer Foundation for over 25 years and this will continue. Our annual fundraising event this year breaks from the tradition of Charity Auction event and will be held in conjunction with the La Vita and combine a Long Lunch with an auction event on Saturday, May 23."

The Sponsorship of more than 25 organisations and events, including the rowing club, schools, fishing club, tennis club, squash club, Hospice, Women’s Refuge, Salvation Army, Riding for the Disabled and Community Patrol, will continue under the Property Brokers banner.