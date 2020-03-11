MYOB's 2020 Enterprise Awards winners

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 09:47

MYOB recognised excellence from its Enterprise partners across Australia and New Zealand at the annual Enterprise Partner Awards dinner. Verde was awarded the top honour of New Zealand Enterprise Partner of the Year.

The prestigious 2020 MYOB Enterprise High Achievers Awards include Excellence in Business Growth, Excellence in Customer Experience and Excellence in Marketing, and celebrate MYOB-affiliated partners across Australia and New Zealand.

The New Zealand 2020 MYOB Enterprise High Achievers Award winners are:

â Partner of the Year: Verde

â Excellence in Customer Experience: Primacc

â Excellence in Marketing: Verde

â Excellence in Business Development - Greentree: Endeavour

â Excellence in Business Development - Exo: Enprise Solutions

â Excellence in Business Development - Advanced: BDO

MYOB’s Interim Executive for Enterprise, Kim Clarke, said the quality of the award candidates continues to impress.

"The Enterprise sector employs around 907,000 people in New Zealand. It’s such an important part of our economy and it’s wonderful to see the winners recognised for going above and beyond to help their clients build their own business success. The whole team at MYOB is incredibly proud to be partners with these leaders and be part of our community," Ms. Clarke said.

New Zealand Partner of the Year, Penny Boland from Verde said, "Winning New Zealand Partner of the year is a huge achievement for Verde. Our philosophy has always been to focus on positive outcomes for people, both within our organisation and for our prized customers. We see this award as recognising the hard work that our remarkable and talented team have put in everyday to make a positive difference to customers and the wider MYOB community. We appreciate the continued investment that MYOB makes in its products and look forward to driving success as we transform the ERP market with MYOB in 2020."