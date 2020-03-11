New Director of Sustainability and Community Projects appointed at Jet Park Hotels

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 10:39

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Sonja Herrmann to the position of Director of Sustainability and Community Projects.

The hotel group operates in Auckland, Rotorua, and Hamilton and has achieved a strong record of previous successes at Jet Park Hotel Auckland with its Qualmark Enviro Gold ratings, several business awards, and support for numerous charities including The Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship, SPCA and Women’s Refuge.

With this new position, the hotel group is committed to expanding its repertoire of sustainable practices, community involvement, and partaking in the guardianship of Aotearoa’s treasures. Sonja’s deep understanding of the hospitality industry and her passion for sustainability, the environment, and "doing good" are an ideal combination for this exciting new role.

Sustainability Initiatives

Community Initiatives