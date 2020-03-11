Entries now open for 10th annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 10:40

NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) calls carpentry apprentices across NZ to enter its annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM, for the chance to win great prizes and take home the title of top apprentice. The regional competition will be held in 20 locations throughout the country on Saturday 4 April, and any apprentice enrolled with Industry Training Association Building (ITAB), or employed by NZCB member builders is eligible to compete.

Every apprentice who enters in one of the regional Apprentice Challenges will receive merchandise, thanks to NZCB Apprentice Challenge supporter ITM. Each first, second and third place-getter will be awarded a prize, and the regional winner will progress to the national Apprentice Challenge final held in Wellington this June, where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

A week prior to the regional Apprentice Challenge events, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build, and will be given eight hours to complete it on the day. To complete the build, apprentices will be provided with durable, trade-quality timber and materials, and their structures must meet minimum safety standards.

The apprentices’ final projects will be scored by a panel of experienced building practitioners and industry educators, who will be assessing a range of building elements, including quality of the craftsmanship, assembly, ability to work to a detailed plan, safe working technique and time management.

Apprentices can enter by visiting https://apprenticechallenge.nz/how-to-get-involved/ and filling out the entry form. Entries must be received by 27 March.

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM, is supported by the Industry Training Association (ITAB) Scholarship Trust.