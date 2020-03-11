Develop or occupy in a prime Auckland Airport industrial location - Colliers

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 12:06

A substantial industrial development site in a sought-after Auckland Airport location is for sale as blank canvas for developers or owner-occupiers.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market 546 Oruarangi Road for sale by way of deadline for offers closing at 4pm on 18 March, unless it is sold earlier.

Industrial Director Paul Jarvie says the property comprises 5ha of predominantly bare freehold land in a proven industrial precinct, just minutes from Auckland International Airport.

"The offering is one the few remaining sites of scale in the area, making this a great opportunity for a developer or owner-occupier to unlock the potential of a superbly located site that benefits from significant amenity.

"Light Industry zoning makes the site ideal for a range of uses including manufacturing, production, logistics, storage, transport and distribution.

"Owner-occupiers will be able to take vacant possession of a substantial site that is suitable for land or yard- based use.

"Meanwhile, developers will be attracted to strong demand from tenants and purchasers for quality modern facilities in the proven Auckland Airport industrial precinct."

The property’s minimal improvements include a greenhouse that is currently on a short-term lease. It is available with vacant possession upon expiry on 22 April.

A new owner could potentially negotiate a new short-term greenhouse lease to provide holding income until the site is ready to develop.

The property is situated five minutes from Auckland Airport, offering excellent access to domestic and international markets.

Industrial Director Brad Johnston says it also has good connectivity to the wider Auckland region via State Highway 20A, which links up with SH1 and SH16.

"Oruarangi Road is only a short distance from SH20A via Ihumatao Road to the south, and Kirkbride and Ascot Roads to the north."

Recent upgrades to the motorway network around the airport have made the area even more accessible.

"In time, the Oruarangi Road area will also benefit from a direct connection into Auckland Airport’s world-class industrial precinct, The Landing."

Industrial Director Andrew Hooper says the property is situated within a new industrial estate in the established Auckland Airport area.

"The immediate vicinity comprises many substantial industrial buildings. Nearby neighbours include Sistema, Foodstuffs’ new head office and distribution centre, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Bunnings, DHL and many other logistics and transport operators."

The site is generally of regular shape and level contour. Some services are already in place including a sewerage system that runs through the back of the property.

The property is zoned Light Industry, which allows for industrial activities that do not generate objectionable odour, dust or noise.