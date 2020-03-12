Taupo trio for sale in an outstanding industrial location - Colliers

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 08:01

A superbly located trio of Taupo industrial properties is for sale with vacant possession and flexible options to suit owner-occupiers or investors.

The adjoining properties on Ashwood Avenue and Claret Ash Drive are situated at the gateway to the Ashwood Park Industrial Estate, only two minutes from State Highways 1 and 5.

They have been occupied for the past few years by NZX-listed company Downer, which is now moving to larger premises in the Rakanui Road heavy industrial zone.

Colliers International is marketing all three properties for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Thursday 5 March, unless sold prior.

Hugh Milloy, Commercial Sales and Leasing Broker at Colliers Taupo, says the offering provides a range of options.

"The flexibly configured site is well-suited to multiple occupiers, with separate buildings and yards that can be occupied either individually or together.

"To make the most of this flexibility, the vendor is allowing purchasers to buy one, two or all three properties with vacant possession.

"An owner-occupier could purchase only the space they require, or buy more to lease out any surplus space.

This would provide additional income, as well as room for future business expansion.

"The offering is also appealing as an investment, given the high demand for industrial property throughout New Zealand.

"An investor could either secure new tenants or develop the yard space to add further value." Milloy says location is key to the offering’s appeal.

"Taupo is superbly positioned in the centre of the North Island, providing excellent access to markets including the ’Golden Triangle’ growth hubs of Hamilton and Tauranga.

"The properties for sale are situated within an established and growing industrial precinct that is a short drive from central Taupo, SH1 and SH5. This provides excellent access to the local market as well as the wider

Central North Island region and beyond.

"The site itself provides excellent corner profile at the intersection Ashwood Avenue and Claret Ash Drive, with plenty of opportunity for signage.

"It offers abundant car parking, multiple yard areas and security fencing around the perimeter of the overall site.

The well-maintained improvements include a workshop/warehouse, an air-conditioned office and a conference room."

The largest property at 7 Ashwood Avenue comprises 360sq m of improvements on a 1,247sq m freehold site, with security fencing along two boundaries.

Constructed in 2009, the improvements comprise a workshop/warehouse with a 60sq m mezzanine floor, a toilet, a staff room with kitchenette, and a 40sq m boardroom.

The adjoining property at 11 Ashwood Avenue sits at the corner of Claret Ash Drive. It comprises a 175sq m building on a 1,187sq m freehold site, with security fencing around the roadside boundaries.

Built in 2009, the improvements comprise a single-level house that is used as an office. Facilities include a reception area, staff room with kitchenette opening onto a sunny deck, a large open plan office, two smaller offices, a storeroom, male and female toilets and a shower.

The smallest property at 107 Claret Ash Drive is a 760sq m vacant site containing bulk storage bins formed of concrete, along with truck washing facilities. It is security fenced on three sides. The property can be used as yard space or redeveloped as needed.