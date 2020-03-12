February REINZ Housing Data - Air pocket ahead?

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 10:26

February was another bumper month for NZ’s housing market. The pace of the Auckland renaissance even shifted up a gear.

However, the game is changing. The economic fallout from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak will have implications for NZ’s property market. Both demand and supply sides are likely to take a knock, with demand most likely to tail off first. Uncertainty reigns, but as a working assumption we’ve shaded down our annual house price inflation forecasts for H2 2020 by around two percentage points (to 5.0% by end 2020).

Risks are to the downside. Indeed, it’s worth bearing in mind that the last four times NZ experienced or skirted economic recession, annual house price inflation in NZ went negative (2010, 2008, 2001, 1998). That is not our view this time around, as there will be some cushioning effects from the current record-low mortgage rates (which could get even lower), a sturdy labour market, and a starting point of very low supply relative to demand.

Details

Economists everywhere are busy scrutinising February month economic data outturns for signs of coronavirus impacts. There was no real sign of such in today’s REINZ housing figures.

The bounce-back in the Auckland market continued apace. Indeed, February was a bumper month for both sales (6.9% mom s.a.) and prices (+2.2% mom, 6.9% yoy). Moreover, median days to sell a house in Auckland fell to their lowest level since mid-2016 (34 days s.a), confirming the market has tightened considerably over the past six months. As discussed in our recent note, this is as much a story about low supply as it is strong demand.

There wasn’t quite the same amount of fizz outside of Auckland. National sales actually slipped 1.6% mom (s.a), bringing the 3m/3m change down to flat, from 2.9% last month. Key in this were decent falls in Canterbury sales (-4.9%) and Wellington sales (-2.5%), the latter continuing a trend of cooling housing activity in evidence since November.

Nationwide house prices continued to increase at a decent clip in February, with the annual rate of inflation lifting further to 8.7% yoy. Auckland was clearly a big contributor but ex-Auckland prices still rose 1.6% mom (10.2% yoy) confirming the upturn is alive and well throughout most of NZ. For now.